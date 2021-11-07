SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Sells $550,800.00 in Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $37.04 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 249,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

