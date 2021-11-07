SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $460.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global posted sales of $291.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 573,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,028. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

