SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) rose 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 1,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $157.88 million during the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

