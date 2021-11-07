Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.75) on Friday. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,517.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The company has a market capitalization of £5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56). Also, insider John Shipsey sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($17.90), for a total transaction of £41,278.10 ($53,930.10).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

