Smiths News’ (SNWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smiths News (LON:SNWS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNWS. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Smiths News stock opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.79. Smiths News has a 12-month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The stock has a market cap of £98.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.57%.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

