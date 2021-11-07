Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.09% of Snap worth $93,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Wedbush decreased their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,277,556 shares of company stock valued at $149,414,817 over the last 90 days.

SNAP stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

