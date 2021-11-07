SnowSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $197,428.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00015202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $197,428.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

