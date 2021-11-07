Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,088.99

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,088.99 ($27.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,971 ($25.75). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,981 ($25.88), with a volume of 179,018 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCT shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,088.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,936.27. The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.90 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

About Softcat (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

