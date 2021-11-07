SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $389.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $367.00 to $389.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $348.43.

SEDG stock opened at $344.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 105.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

