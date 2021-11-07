SoMee.Social [OLD] Price Hits $0.0511 on Exchanges (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00235710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 53,682,545 coins and its circulating supply is 53,667,357 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

