Sora Validator Token (VAL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $81,465.00

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Sora Validator Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 26% lower against the dollar. Sora Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $268,527.60 and approximately $81,465.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sora Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 405,520 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official website is sora.org . The official message board for Sora Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Sora Validator Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

