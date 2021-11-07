South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 10.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 812,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 222,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.39 million and a PE ratio of -9.35.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

