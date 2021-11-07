South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

SSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded South State from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of South State stock opened at $82.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. South State has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in South State by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in South State by 3.2% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 36,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at about $6,296,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

