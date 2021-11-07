Sovos Brands (SOVO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Sovos Brands to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.79 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

