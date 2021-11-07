SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at $152,320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 504,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 327,274 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $41.64.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

