Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNMSF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $38.88 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

