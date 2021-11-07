Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SNMSF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $38.88 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

