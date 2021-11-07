Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $125,263,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

