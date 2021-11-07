SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $147.72 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

