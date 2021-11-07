Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,095,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 60.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $312.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.41 and a 1-year high of $323.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.29, for a total transaction of $1,947,916.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,527 shares of company stock worth $57,309,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

