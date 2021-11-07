Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 26,697 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after buying an additional 561,388 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth about $10,630,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth about $8,166,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.19. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

