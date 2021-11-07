Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 8,779 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.60 and its 200 day moving average is $266.84.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

