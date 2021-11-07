Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,299 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

