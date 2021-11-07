Square’s (SQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $319.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $10.08 on Friday, hitting $237.38. 15,211,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 52 week low of $167.11 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.54.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 912,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

