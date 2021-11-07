SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.170-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.990 EPS.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $79.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

