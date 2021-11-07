SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.75.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM opened at C$21.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.29 and a 1-year high of C$27.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.