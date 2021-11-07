Stakinglab (LABX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 53.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $755.99 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 54.7% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00088586 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 132.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.