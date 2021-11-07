Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SXI opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.06. Standex International has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

