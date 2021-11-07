State Street Corp Acquires 102,283 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $91,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

