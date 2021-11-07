State Street Corp Acquires 47,033 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.15% of Comfort Systems USA worth $90,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,157. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FIX opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.79%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

