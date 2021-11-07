State Street Corp Has $93.69 Million Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,470,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $93,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $141,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 16.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 804.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVET shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Covetrus stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

