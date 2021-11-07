State Street Corp Has $95.44 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.66% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $95,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 43,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,435,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $62.92 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

