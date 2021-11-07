State Street Corp Purchases 243,957 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 243,957 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Independence Realty Trust worth $96,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,303,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

NYSE:IRT opened at $24.50 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

