State Street Corp Purchases 59,822 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,822 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.11% of Autohome worth $89,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $242,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $239,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM opened at $38.49 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.45.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHM. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

