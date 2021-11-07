Stephens Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $185.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMED. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $180.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. Amedisys has a one year low of $137.82 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

