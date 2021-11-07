Stephens Boosts STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $270.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS stock opened at $224.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.29. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in STERIS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in STERIS by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in STERIS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in STERIS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.