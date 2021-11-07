Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 385 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Neogen by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,741,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,179,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $45.33 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

