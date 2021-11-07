Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

