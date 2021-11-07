Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,544 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,128,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

WLL stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

