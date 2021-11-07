Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 577 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

VIOO opened at $221.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $139.87 and a 12-month high of $222.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.