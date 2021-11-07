Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUST. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of MUST stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

