Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $7,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 35,430 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,259,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $37.79 on Friday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

