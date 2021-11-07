Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

