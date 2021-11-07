Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00.

SGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Scientific Games stock opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 1.92. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

