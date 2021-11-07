Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,203 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,763 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.06 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

