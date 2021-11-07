Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Down to $36.26

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.26, but opened at $34.59. Stratasys shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 35,312 shares changing hands.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 1,642.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 957,759 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

