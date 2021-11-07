Strategic Vision Investment Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,129.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,518.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,387.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,386.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

