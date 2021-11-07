StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $437,362.63 and approximately $77.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,821,129,758 coins and its circulating supply is 17,407,935,404 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

