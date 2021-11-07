Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $276.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $208.92 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

