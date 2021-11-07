Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.2% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $276.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $208.92 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
