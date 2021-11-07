Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Begins Coverage on Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

