Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $79.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

RUN stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 258,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 98,050 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,651,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after buying an additional 502,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

